SABC’s RESPONSE TO THE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE ZONDO COMMISSION BROADCAST

Johannesburg, Sunday 30 September 2018 – The SABC has noted media reports alleging that the Democratic Alliance (DA) has written a letter to the SABC board chairperson, Bongumusa Makhathini requesting that the Zondo Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture proceedings be aired live on the SABC’s terrestrial platforms, in addition to the current live broadcast on SABC News carried on the DStv channel 404. The State Capture enquiry is receiving extensive coverage across all bulletins, radio stations and television channels under the direction of the SABC’s editorial staff.