SABC2 introduces the very first XiTsonga TV Drama

The month of April sees the premiere of SABC 2 new groundbreaking Xitsonga drama – Giyani – Land of Blood. The drama will start on Monday, 01 April 2019 at 21h30 and will flight Mondays – Wednesdays. The telenovela, which is set in the heart of South Africa’s own Eden, Giyani in Limpopo Province, brings to life the conflict of two families locked in a bitter, decades-long squabble over a contested piece of fertile land and the banana plantation built on it.