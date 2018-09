SABC WINS BCCSA CASE BROUGHT FORWARD BY THE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE

Johannesburg – Friday, 21 September 2018 –The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) has ruled in its favour, in a complaint lodged by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA had alleged that the SABC had provided the party insufficient opportunity to present opposing views to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on the land reform issue and the economy.