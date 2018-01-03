SABC WILL BROADCAST THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE 2017 MATRIC RESULTS

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 03 January 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in partnership with the Department of Basic Education will host and present a complete bouquet of events and activities surrounding the announcement of the 2017 National Senior Certificate Examinations Results (NSC) on Thursday, 4 January 2018 at SABC M1 Studios in Radio Park, Johannesburg.

SABC Foundation CEO, Ms. Iris Cupido says: “The National Senior Certificate Examinations Results announcement has become one of the biggest events in the country, and as the public service broadcaster we have a responsibility to accord it the support it deserves. We have a role to play and we believe this partnership with the Department of Basic Education will take the country into the future.”

The SABC will provide comprehensive coverage of this important event on our platforms including 19 radio stations.

The events and activities are as follows:

Thursday, 04 January 2018 – A Top Achievers Breakfast session, on the day of the Ministerial announcement, where the Minister of Basic Education and the SABC Foundation will host the Top Grade 12 learners and their parents a chance to meet and interact with the Minister and Deputy Minister of Basic Education.

The live broadcast of the Ministerial announcement of the 2017 NSC Examinations Results on SABC 1 (and SABC Channel 404) and the awarding of two fully paid SABC Foundation bursaries to the top learners in the country amongst other awards for the evening.

Friday, 05 January 2018- A Morning Live Breakfast on (SABC 2 and SABC Channel 404) the morning after the Ministerial announcement to unpack the results, also to speak to various basic education sector experts and to cross live to all Provincial MECs before they announce their individual Provincial results.

