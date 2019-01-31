SABC UPDATE ON THE SECTION 189 OF THE LRA PROCESS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 31 January 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced that today, 31 January 2019, marks the expiry of the notice of the consultation process between the SABC and Organised Labour as prescribed in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA). This is a follow up to a communique the SABC sent to staff and leaders of Organised Labour on 6 December 2018, indicating that the contemplated section 189 of the LRA process would be held in abeyance until further notice.