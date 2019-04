SABC TO DEFEND THE URGENT APPLICATION BY ACM TO COVER ITS MANIFESTO

Johannesburg – Saturday 06 April 2019 – Johannesburg – Saturday 06 April 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been served with an urgent court application by the African Content Movement (ACM) for the public broadcaster to cover live the party’s manifesto launch today on SABC 2 and SABC News Channel 404 on DStv. The SABC will be vigorously opposing the application, which will be heard by the South Gauteng High Court today at 10h00.