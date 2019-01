SABC TO BROADCAST THE 2018 NATIONAL SENIOR CERTIFICATE (NSC) RESULTS

Johannesburg – Friday, 28 December 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the broadcast of the 2018 National Senior Certificate results commonly known as the matric results, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education. The National Senior Certificate results will be presented by the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga on 3 January 2019.