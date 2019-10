SABC TO BROADCAST 2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL

Johannesburg – Monday, 28 October 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with SuperSport to broadcast the final game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup between South Africa and England, live on SABC 2 on Saturday the 2nd of November at 11h00.