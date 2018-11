SABC TAKES ACTION AGAINST ALLEGED PERPETRATORS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Johannesburg- Thursday, 22 November 2018 – The Commission of Inquiry into Sexual Harassment appointed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on 1 June 2018 to investigate instances of sexual harassment at the Corporation completed its work on 31 October 2018. The Commission, which is independent from the SABC, presented its final report which was accepted in its entirety by the SABC board.