SABC SUCCESSFULLY OPPOSES ACM COURT APPLICATION

Johannesburg – Saturday 06 April 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased that the South Gauteng High Court has dismissed the African Content Movement’s application with costs. The application was to compel the SABC to broadcast the party’s manifesto launch live.

The dismissal of the application reaffirms that the SABC’S decision was the correct one.

