SABC SENDS A MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES TO SANDY MOKWENA’S FAMILY

MEDIA STATEMENT

SABC SENDS A MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES TO SANDY MOKWENA’S FAMILY

Johannesburg, Thursday 25 January 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s Board, management and staff would like to extend their deepest condolences to the Mokwena family, friends and fans for the passing of the veteran actor Sandy Mokoena.

Although Mr. Mokwena is currently known for the role he played on e.tv’s scandal, as Bra Eddie Khumalo, he has also featured on a number of SABC programmes such as Generations, Yizo Yizo, Soul City, Going Up and Khululeka among others.

Mokwena first cut his teeth in acting, playing the role of Cappie on the hit music ‘ Ipi Tombi’ that went on a world tour in the early 70’s. Boasting almost four decades in the industry, South Africans have had the pleasure of watching him grow and evolve with every character he portrayed. His talent and craft was a sight to behold and his death is an immeasurable loss to the TV and Film fraternity.

He has assisted the SABC in fulfilling its mandate by showcasing his talent on our platforms in order to entertain our audiences. His life story may have come to an end, but his memories will remain alive in our archives. May his soul rest in peace.

Ends

Media Enquiries

Kaizer Kganyago

SABC Spokesperson