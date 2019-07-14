SABC RESPONSE TO SUNDAY TIMES ARTICLE

Johannesburg – Sunday, 14 July 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the Sunday Time’s article published today ‘SABC’s plan cuts up to a third of staff’ and refutes the claims made in the story.

The SABC would like to put on record that it does not have any new plans to retrench staff, and the journalist only enquired about the 11 pre-conditions in relation to the SABC’s application for funding to National Treasury. There was no discussion around the issue of retrenchments.