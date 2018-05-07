SABC RESPONDS TO A MATTER CONCERNING TV LICENCE EMPLOYEES

Johannesburg, Monday, 07 May 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to put the record straight on the matter concerning the employees who were relieved of their duties on Wednesday, 02 May 2018.

The SABC would like to put it on record that the employees referred to committed an act of misconduct in that they embarked on an “unprotected strike action” which was not in compliance with the provisions of the Labour Relations Act and SABC policies . Despite numerous attempts by Management to dissuade them from continuing with this unlawful action they continued with the action. Consequently they were subjected to an internal disciplinary process which was in compliance with the requirements of procedural and substantive fairness. The SABC management followed all the required prescripts in arriving at the pronouncement, based on the submissions presented before the aforesaid disciplinary process. It is also important that we do not engage in any further detail in the public domain.

