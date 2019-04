SABC RADIO STATIONS WIN 22 AWARDS AT THE 2019 LIBERTY RADIO AWARDS

Johannesburg, Sunday, 14 April 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) radio stations have once again dominated the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards, securing 22 awards and having four inductees in this year’s hall of fame.

These awards are an indication of the SABC’s ability to have employed the best strategies to build, attract and retain audiences, and most importantly yield a competitive edge to contest with other broadcasters in South Africa.