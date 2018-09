SABC PRESENTS THE 2017/18 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 4 September 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 27 August 2018 to communicate its 2017/18 financial statements.

The year under review saw the SABC being stabilised, governance improving and the Board taking steps to fill vacant executive management positions.