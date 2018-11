SABC NOTES COMPETITION COMMISSION RULING ON THE 2013 SABC/MULTICHOICE AGREEMENT

Johannesburg, Monday, 12 November 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the Competition Commission’s ruling on the SABC and Multichoice agreement entered into in July 2013 and which has since expired.

The Commission’s ruling found that the encryption part of the 2013 agreement amounted to a notifiable merger and recommended that the SABC and Multichoice file the 2013 agreement as a merger with respect to the encryption part of that agreement.