SABC NEWS YouTube CHANNEL SCOOPS AN AWARD

Johannesburg, Friday, 29 March 2019-The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that its SABC News YouTube channel has scooped an award at the Bookmarks 2019 Awards on Thursday, 28 March 2019.

This award is a confirmation that the SABC is making great strides in positioning itself as a multiplatform content provider. This is in line with the SABC’s mission statement “to become a high performing, financially sustainable, digitised national public broadcaster that provides compelling informative, educational and entertaining content via all platforms”.

The SABC News YouTube channel offers a variety of news reports, broadcast on its television platform, the SABC News Channel (Dstv 404) and news and current affairs programmes aired on SABC 1, 2 and 3. In addition SABC News YouTube channel also broadcasts original content produced in the SABC’s digital newsroom, as well as the live streaming of daily news events.

The SABC, with its portfolio of channels, is an official YouTube partner. The SABC News’ YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/sabcnews) is one of the most viewed South African YouTube channels globally – with over 500 000 subscribers. It has received over 200 million views (and over a billion watch time minutes) in total since its establishment in 2012.

The channel hosts the best of SABC television news where users can watch news clips, in-depth inserts, interviews, current affairs programmes and livestreams of breaking news and events (including full broadcasts of events not always available or fully covered on SABC television channels).

The SABC reiterates its commitment to continue to deliver an unparalleled public value proposition, of ensuring that the millions of South African households who rely on SABC for news and current affairs are kept captivated on all our news platforms.

