SABC MEETING WITH ORGANISED LABOUR

Johannesburg – Saturday, 13 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) management met with organised labour on Friday 12 October 2018 to initiate the joint consensus seeking process in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA).

Following this joint consensus seeking meeting it was agreed that the LRA’s section 189 notice will be put in abeyance until further details as requested by organised labour, are made available. This was agreed to in order to take the joint consensus seeking process forward. This was also to ensure that the parties work together in finding an amicable solution, in an attempt to avoid and/or minimize any possible retrenchments as envisaged in terms of section 189 of the LRA.