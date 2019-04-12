SABC LAUNCHES NEWS APP

Johannesburg – Friday, 12 April 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today introduced a new mobile tool, the SABC News app, to expand its content distribution platforms. The app was developed by the SABC’s news and technology divisions, and is available from today and ready to download from Android (Playstore) and iOS (App Store). The SABC News app provides access to daily breaking news and updates, as well as live streaming of the SABC News channel (currently available only on the DStv platform), news videos and live listening to all the 19 SABC radio stations.