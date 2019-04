SABC BOARD TERMINATES THE CONTRACT OF ITS COO

Johannesburg, Tuesday 23 April 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board met on Tuesday, 23 April 2019. After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process, the Board resolved to terminate the contract of employment of its Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Chris Maroleni, with immediate effect.