SABC BOARD CONDEMNS LEAKING OF MEMORANDUM AUTHORED BY TWO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Johannesburg-Saturday, 21 September 2019-It has come to the attention of the SABC Board that a memorandum authored by two non-executive Directors containing untested allegations has been widely distributed to the media. On 13 September 2019 a memorandum by Deputy Chairperson Ms. Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi and Dr Marcia Socikwa was submitted for Board consideration.

It alleged improper conduct by the SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr Madoda Mxakwe, and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ms Yolande van Biljon. The memorandum was not discussed by the Board as the document was distributed shortly before the meeting was set to commence.