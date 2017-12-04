SABC APPOINTS MR THAMSANQA ZIKODE AS CHIEF AUDIT EXECUTIVE AND MS NADA WOTSHELA AS GROUP EXECUTIVE: RADIO

Johannesburg – Monday 04 December 2017 – In line with its commitment to ensuring organisation stability, financial recovery, and sound governance, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce two senior appointments.

Mr. Thamsanqa Phineas Zikode (known as Thami) has been appointed as Chief Audit Executive and Ms. Nada Ndulelwa Wotshela as Group Executive: SABC Radio. They both assumed their duties on Friday the 1 st of December 2017.

Mr. Zikode has both Bachelor and Honours Degrees in Accounting Sciences and has been a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) since 2009. He is also a member of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA). Mr. Zikode has extensive working experience in both the private and public sectors – most recently with the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA).

Ms. Nada Wotshela has both a BA Degree (Psychology and Sociology) and an MA Degree in Developmental Studies. She began her radio career with Ubuntu Community Radio in Port Elizabeth in 1996 as a presenter, a producer, and a newsreader. Ms. Wotshela moved to CKI FM in 1998 and transformed it from a community station to the youth radio station launched as Tru FM in November 2007. After a stint at Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ms. Wotshela was appointed as an SABC Provincial General Manager – first in the Western Cape and thereafter in the Eastern Cape.

Ms. Nomsa Philiso, the SABC’s Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (AGCEO) stated “We are delighted to welcome the two new Group Executive members. I am particularly thrilled that they are joining us at a point where we are still deliberating about the plans for the 18/19 fiscal and can make an impactful contribution. I urge all staff to support them in their new roles”.

Media Enquiries: Mr. Kaizer Kganyago (SABC Spokesperson)