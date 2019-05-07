SABC ANNOUNCES NEWS BROADCAST PLANS FOR THE WEEK OF THE 2019 GENERAL ELECTIONS

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 07 May 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce its readiness and broadcast plans for the 6th general elections taking place on Wednesday, 08 May 2019. SABC News will be at the forefront providing balanced coverage across its four television stations, 19 radio stations and digital platforms, including the SABC News mobile app, which can be downloaded from Android (Playstore) and iOS (App Store).

As part of these broadcast plans, SABC News has deployed radio and television reporting teams across the country to ensure comprehensive coverage in the lead-up to the elections.