SABC AND MICT SETA INTERNSHIP LAUNCH AND LEARNERSHP GRADUATION

Johannesburg, Thursday, 01 November 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), will today launch the SABC’s 2018/19 Internship Programme, and celebrate the graduation of learners who participated in the Sound Technology (NQF Level 5), Film and Television (NQF Level 5) and New Venture Creation (NQF Level 2) Learnership programmes in the 2016/17 financial year.

The internship programme is funded by the MICT SETA and will cater for 300 interns, with the aim of creating a talent pool in the ICT sector and give opportunities to graduates who have never had work experiential learning or work exposure. These interns will be placed in various departments across the SABC.

The Film and Television Learnership Programme training component was outsourced to the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA).

In addition, the Sound Technology and Film and Television Learnership Programmes were supported and boosted with a Skills Programme in New Venture Creation, with the aim to have learners register businesses after completion of the respective programmes. This was a critical training component, equipping and empowering learners with the skills to create job opportunities, not only for themselves but other aspiring youth and individuals.

The number of graduates who completed the respective learnership programmes was as follows:

Programme Completed Film and Television Production 92 Sound Technology 37 New Venture Creation 125

Madoda Mxakwe, SABC Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) stated that ”the SABC has partnered with MICT SETA as part of the public broadcaster’s commitment to youth skills development, with particular focus on the disadvantaged communities of our county. Through relevant and strategic partnerships aimed at educating and empowering our youth, this project is line with with the National Development Plan’s objective of building capabilities”.

Mr. Mxakwe further stated that “with the technology migration from analogue to digital, it is vital that we support the development of skills, which support the harnessing and mastery of new technologies. The graduates will be exposed to the new world of Digital Technologies where quality of sound and picture resolution will be key focus”.

Charlton Philiso, Acting Chief Executive Officer MICT SETA said “the MICT SETA recognises the need to partner with industry to develop sustainable interventions that address skills development and ensure a successful digital broadcasting skills legacy”.

“Furthermore, collaboration with State Owned Entities (SOE), Business, Labour and other industry leaders, is key in pursuing the MICT SETA’s mission namely, to generate, facilitate and accelerate the processes of quality skills development at all levels in the sector” concluded Mr. Philiso.

The partnership between the SABC and MICT SETA is a means to close the skills gap in the country, by transferring critical skills to our youth and preparing them for the job market.

