REDI TLHABI HOSTS A NEW PROGRAMME ON SABC NEWS

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 03 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is delighted to announce that Redi Tlhabi is joining SABC News. Thlabi is set to host a new Current Affairs show named Unfiltered, launching on Sunday, 07 October 2018 at 20:30, on the SABC News Channel and SABC 3. This is part of SABC’s efforts to attract top talent to enhance and strengthen audience experience, in line with its turnaround plan.

Tlhabi, who is no stranger to the SABC, brings immense experience and knowledge in the television news domain, including working with international broadcasting platforms such as Aljazeera and BBC World News. She is a distinguished broadcast journalist, columnist and author.