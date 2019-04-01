PHALAPHALA FM LINE-UP CHANGES

Polokwane – Monday, 01 April 2019 – Phalaphala FM has made changes in its line-up in order to continuously cater to the dynamic and ever-changing needs of its valued listeners. These changes are in line with the versatile nature of radio and media industry.

The changes include an all music show between 00h00 and 05h00 on Mondays to Fridays. From 00h00 until 06h00 on weekends, the station will usher in the fresh voice of Rampsie Rampfumedzi’” The Luv Doc” on Sundays from 10h00 until 12h00 . There will be personalities changing slots Jones Netshipise” Mr Lover Lover” will now present the show ‘Ri a Dzedza’ from Sundays – Thursdays between 21h00 – 00h00.

Given “G Voice” Nekhumbe will now present the programme ‘Nambi Ya dzi Nambi’ on Saturdays between 09h00 – 11h00 and the show ‘Phenyadzinwe’ is moving to Saturdays 21h00 – 00h00 hosted by DJ Laguga.

Acting Station Manager, Rudzani Mashamba said that “Given the relatively good number of listenership for Phalaphala FM, the station felt bringing minimal changes will retain consistency in line with listener’s demands, at the same time working on strategies for expansion and growth within the current paradigm and few innovations”.

END

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Vuyo Mthembu (SABC Spokesperson)

Mthembuv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 2236 |C. 083 300 9221