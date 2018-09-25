PARLIAMENT SUPPORTS SABC’s TURNAROUND PLAN

Cape Town – Tuesday, 25 September 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board and executive management team appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications today to present the Corporation’s turnaround strategy. The Committee was very supportive and commended the SABC Board on its plans.

In the presentation, led by the SABC board chairperson, Bongumusa Makhathini, the SABC gave the committee assurance that the Board had put in place the required expertise and experience to turnaround and drive the SABC forward. These include the appointment of the executive board members namely, the Group Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Operations Officer and the Chief Financial Officer. The executive board members are responsible for driving the implementation of the turnaround strategy with the support of a competent executive management team.