MUNGHANA LONENE FM NEW LINE-UP

Polokwane –Monday, 1 April 2019 – Munghana Lonene FM is pleased to announce its exhilarating new line-up effective from 1 April 2019. The station will kick-off weekdays with 5 hours of listener’s choice music show between 00h00 – 05h00. The breakfast show ‘Phaphama’ will now be anchored by DJ Brian and Conny Mashimbye with Rhandzu Optimus Mthombeni on Sports and Xolani wale Kenhuk, presenting traffic. The breakfast show will now be from 05h00 – 09h00 making time for the Current Affairs show, ‘Tiko Axi etleli’ from 06h00 – 07h00. The breakfast show slot will move to 06h00 – 09h00 from June this year.

Lindiwe Lin Diva Makhubele retains the 09h00 – 12h00 slot and will now be followed by Khalanga Pat Mathebula on ‘Africa wa Vulavula ‘from 12h00 until 13h30. Veteran Broadcaster Eric “Khel Khel” Makelani joins the daytime team from 13h30 – 15h00 presenting ‘Dzumba na Mina’.

The afternoon show will complete the daytime line-up from 15h00 – 18h00. Quinton “The Quintonizer” Baloyi continues to host the programme and will be joined by Khensani Nyango as a new addition. Augmenting the afternoon crew will be Mzilikazi Nziane on sports and Vongani Bongiwil Maluleke on traffic.

The 18h00 to 19h00 slot, is the Current Affairs show, ‘Tiko Axi etleli’ and then Ras Nyiko delivers sports between 19h00 and 20h00 followed by Beka Ntsan’wisi at 20h00 – 21h00. The educational programmes will now be on at 21h00 – 22h00 with Chiechie Rikhotso on Mondays to Thursdays and Rooitjie Rikhotso presenting ‘Youth ke Yona’ on Fridays. Risimati “N’wana n’wa Gee” Kwinika completes the weekdays line-up, presenting the show ‘Gongomela’ from 22h00 – 00h00.

Saturday and Sundays start with nonstop mixtapes by in-house and guest DJ’s at 00h00 to 05h00. On Saturdays from 06h00 – 07h00 is ‘Tiko axi etleli’ followed by the all new programme ‘Saturday Breakfast’ with Morris Sibuyi (Maningi wa Ntamu) from 07h00 – 09h00. Morris Sibuyi will also present the Gospel show ‘Sisimuka U Vangama’ at 06h00 – 09h00.

Thembzana Reloaded from 09h00 – 12h00 will present the Top 30 Chart Show ‘Switshongo’ on Saturday and the ‘Live and Unplugged sessions on Sundays, also from 09h00 – 12h00.

12h00 – 15h00 on Saturdays is Rooitjie Rikhotso on a brand new weekend lifestyle show ‘Saturday Cruize’ and on Sundays Themba “Techtonics” Chauke presents the Soul session with the programme ‘Pyupya’ from 12h00 – 15h00 . 15h00 – 18h00 on weekends is ‘Etimbaleni ta Mintlangu’, the weekend sports live show with Matthews Mokoena (DJ Matt).

DJ Soulcrusher will present the 18h00 – 21h00 slot on weekends with a new music and talent show ‘New Music Space’ on Saturday and a Live Gospel fiesta on Sundays with the show ‘Sunday Revival between 19h00 – 21h00. Xitsonga Hip Hop Pioneer Mchangani completes the station line up with the show ‘Emanembenembeni ya Hip Hop’ between 21h00 – 00h00 on Saturdays and ‘Ta Mbilu yanga’ on Sunday from 21h00 – 00h00.

Lawrence Ubisi, Munghana Lonene FM’s Programmes Manager said “The new line-up and innovative content will reflect the station’s new strategy of attracting audiences who were not necessarily following Munghana Lonene FM, it will also serve the Vatsonga nation, speak to new age listeners, whilst retaining our programming content that will resonate with loyal listeners”.

END

