MINOR LINE-UP CHANGES FOR 5FM

MEDIA STATEMENT

MINOR LINE-UP CHANGES FOR 5FM

Johannesburg-Wednesday, 03 April 2019- National youthful radio station 5FM, has introduced a few changes to its line-up. The station, which is historically known to deliver the hottest and latest music, will continue to focus its attention on ensuring its music offering is both strong and cutting-edge.

‘The Ultimix’ presented by “Weekender5”, will continue to take centre-stage weekdays from 18h00 – 19h00. DJ Loyd and Ryan the DJ will present on Mondays, Kyle Cassim on Tuesdays, Ms Cosmo on Wednesdays, Das Kapital and Pascal & Pearce on Thursdays and the resident DJ every Friday.

Justin Toerien and Stephanie B have held down the fort from Mondays – Thursdays with the ‘Top 10 @ 10’ which has been renamed ‘Music Capital’ where listeners will hear brand new tracks from around the world.

Das Kapital extends his dance and electronic contribution with a second show ‘In Das we Trust’ on Friday 22h00-01h00 and ‘In Das we Trust; Raveyard Edition’ every Saturday night 22h00 – 01h00 replacing DJ Loyd’s ‘The Uncut Mixtape’. DJ Loyd now presents at a new timeslot on Saturdays and Sundays from 14h00 – 17h00, with the best of hip hop and house music on ‘The House Connect’ Saturdays and a focus on South African trends on Sundays with the programme ‘The Uncut Mixtape’.

Weekend Breakfast gets a shake-up as Nicole da Silva takes the reigns on ‘5FM Xtra Loud Weekend Mornings’ alongside Jude van Wyk on sport and Sibs Matiyela on news. Nadia Romanos moves to news on ‘The Thabooty Drive’ alongside Thando Thabethe and Msizi James Monday – Friday from 15h00 – 18h00.

Msizi James, co-host on ‘The Thabooty Drive’ takes over the ‘5FM Top 40 ‘music show on Saturdays 10h00 – 14h00, while Vic Naidoo takes control on Sundays 10:00-14:00 with a focus on listener music choices.

In a bid to get the party started early on weekends, Saturdays from 17h00 – 19h00 will play host to Ryan the DJ’s ‘5tarting from 5cratch’ show followed by a Saturday edition of ‘The Kyle Cassim Show’ from 19h00 – 22h00 and ‘In Das we Trust: Raveyard Edition’ from 22h00 – 01h00.

Sunday’s music offering will remain relatively unchanged with ‘Selective Styles’ with Kid Fonque from 17h00 – 19h00 and Ms Cosmo’s ‘The Stir Up’ from 19h00 – 22h00. The only change sees Ryan the DJ return for a Sunday edition of his show ‘5tarting from 5cratch’ from 22h00-01h00’.

END

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Vuyo Mthembu (SABC Spokesperson)

Mthembuv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 2236 |C. 083 300 9221