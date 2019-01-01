Life Begins after Coffee

On International Down Syndrome Day 2019, SABC Education went to Cape Town to launch Life Begins after Coffee, a heart-warming actuality series which explores ableism in society and how unconscious bias affects persons with disabilities.

This six-part series which follows the lives of seven people whom each have their own disability will air from Saturday the 6th of April on SABC 2 at 18h00.

The series shows how job creation for people with intellectual and physical challenges can help build an inclusive society, but more importantly, give people with disabilities some dignity and self-worth.

During the launch, cast members (each one with their own disability) were given the opportunity to talk about their experiences during the filming and the recurring theme was they just wanted to be treated with respect and to be included more in society.

Danie Swart, Head of SABC Education, is confident that this series will allow viewers to interrogate their own stigma when it comes to disabilities and also become more inclusive in all areas of life.

You can watch Life Begins after Coffee on SABC 2 at 18h00 from Saturday the 6th of April

Website: sabceducation.co.za

Facebook: @LifeBegins.SABC

Twitter: @SABCEducation