LESEDI FM LINE-UP CHANGES

Bloemfontein, Friday, 29 March 2019 – Lesedi FM, a sub-brand of the SABC with the highest Socio Economic Measure (SEM) among the African Language Stations has made changes to its line up effective from 1 April 2019. The objective for the line-up changes is to defend and increase the station’s audience.

‘Monate Breakfast’ show will be served by Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke and Nkunyana ‘Skuzabell’ Nkunyana from Monday to Friday between 06h30-09h00. Tholoana ‘ThuliBaby’ Moletsane will present ‘Mathemalodi’ from 09h00-12h00. ‘Jwale ke Nako’ show broadcast between 12h00-15h00 will be delivered by Thuso ‘O nketsang’ Motaung and Matshogo ‘DJ Stix’ Mahloko.

The drive time show, ‘Re a kubeletsa’ will continue to be presented by Nyakallo ‘Ba2Cada’ Leine from Monday to Friday between 15:00-18:00.

The station has retained majority of its on-air personalities with others being moved to other slots or allocated new responsibilities. Zanele ‘Nestum’ Nyakale will be taking up the role of the Station Coordinator in Gauteng, because the veteran broadcaster Phelane ‘Master P’ Sothoane has retired.

The rest of the line-up is in the attached document:

Lesedi FM can be found on 87.7 – 106.6 FM, via live streaming on www.lesedifm.co.za and on DSTV channel 806.

