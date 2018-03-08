BONGANI BINGWA JOINS THE SABC TELEVISION NEWS TEAM

MEDIA STATEMENT

Johannesburg, Thursday 08 March 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce Bongani Bingwa who is joining our news anchoring pool. Mr. Bingwa will co-host the 18h00-21h00 slot on SABC’s 24 hour news Channel with Francis Herd from Monday, 12 March 2018. This includes presenting the 21h00 bulletin which simulcasts on SABC 3.

Mr. Bingwa brings to the SABC a wealth of knowledge in journalism for both radio and television news and current affairs.

Welcoming Mr . Bingwa to the SABC, Ms. Phathiswa Magopeni, Group Executive for News and Current Affairs division stated: “As part of our continued efforts to stay relevant in the highly dynamic and competitive broadcasting space, it is crucial that we recruit the best talent that will deliver cutting-edge news and current affairs programmes which are well researched, balanced and fair.”

In responding to his appointment Mr. Bingwa said that “I am excited to be part of the changes at the SABC and to join a team that will be creating a new legacy for the public broadcaster”.

As a leading public service broadcaster, our priority is to deliver on our mandate and to constantly strive to serve our audiences better as we educate, inform and entertain them.

