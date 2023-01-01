SABC VACANCY | SENIOR MATERIAL COORDINATOR

MAIN PURPOSE OF POSITION

Providing the necessary support to receive all advertising material, content, and metadata for the SABC advertising platforms. Identifying and tracking material through both file and tape-based workflows. Co-ordinate, plan and manage material for transmission. Adhere to quality control measures in relation to broadcast standards, legislation, advertising rules and specific industry regulatory bodies requirements.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Accountable for the logging, trafficking and the storage of production materials.

Sourcing material for transmission, both internally and externally.

Providing support for digitisation and ingest.

Responsible for ensuring that content arrives on time to all platforms.

Ad-Hoc need to provide support for transmission feeds and playout where necessary.

Prepare the commercial schedule for broadcast according to client and system specifications.

Update the schedule with any flighting changes received before broadcast.

The self-motivation to troubleshoot as and when issues arise.

Assist in resolving reconciliation queries.

Checking if audio is updated on the playout system.

Assist in retaining revenue by executing high priority late bookings after handover/ after logs have been exported.

Adhere to the business policies, procedures and regulatory.

Make sure that scripts/sports adhere to broadcast standards, legislation, advertising rules.

Provide reports when necessary.

Adhere to quality control measures in relation to broadcast standards, legislation, advertising rules and specific industry regulatory bodies requirements.

Give input to the departmental strategy as requested.

Liaise with channels and Platforms regarding broadcast schedules and the necessary changes.

Ability to build strong relationships both within the SABC and externally with creative agencies and production houses.

Maintain a relationship with data base management team to ensure up to date management of advertising material stored in the central database as well in the regional databases.

Meeting with clients when necessary.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE