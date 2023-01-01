SABC VACANCY | PRODUCT MANAGER – DIGITAL

MAIN PURPOSE
To develop, manage and execute revenue generating digital strategies by coordinating digital activities across all SABC digital platforms / assets with the goal of generating revenue. Efficiently and creatively handle campaigns for various online marketing tools٫ including websites٫ streaming, OTT, podcasts, and blogs٫, – monetize all SABC digital assets.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Develop, manage, and design layouts of communications such as presentations to drive digital revenue growth across all SABC digital platforms
- Planning, development and execution of digital sponsorship programs and campaigns, including online advertising, web site revenue strategy, social media, streaming, podcasts
- Leading ongoing management of digital touch
- Developing and managing of digital sales proposals, day-to-day production, as well as campaign budgets and schedules.
- Monitor site analytics, metrics, and campaign
- In depth knowledge of SEO, AdWords, and other relevant
- Developing and coordinating multimedia
- Actively lead and manage in digital planning processes; of particular importance is the responsibility for the development of an innovative digital sales approach that is consistent with SABC brand’s/product’s unique market positioning, competitive environment, and consumer offering.
- Conduct reviews to establish traction and performance of digital assets across SABC digital platforms.
- Contribute to the growth and development of digital platforms by inputting into both marketing and programming strategies.
- Continuously provide sales and trade marketing strategies, assistance, and digital training to enable Account Executives to achieve platform targets on digital.
- Ensure that brand/s solutions are specific, relevant, and targeted at various sales
- Present to clients and agencies to promote SABC Digital
- Practice cost containment
- Ensure consistent achievement of digital revenue targets and market share growth
- Ensure sustainable and profitable
- Identify and develop bespoke/ non-standard digital offerings
- Identify and develop new or lapsed client packages specific to
- Develop long term and short-term digital sponsorships packages
- Defend and grow brand/s digital opportunities
- Drive optimal sell out of inventory against revenue target
- Ensure collaboration with other Departments to optimize sales objectives
- Contribute effectively in the marketing and pricing guide strategy in conjunction with revenue management.
- Ensure effective marketing of Brand/s to maintain credibility and
- Ensure optimal utilization of research data to support decision
- Review and Report on the overall performance of digital assets in line with objectives and targets
- Inculcate high performance culture and always commit to excellent standards and
- Manage and assist in the trade marketing activities that are consistent with the stations’/platforms general business and marketing approach.
- Monitor, report on the operational risks and
- Ensure good governance and compliance with SABC policies and
- Contribute to the management of Sales risks to protect organisational integrity, create value, prevent financial loss and ensure compliance with applicable policies and
- Monitor compliance in line with OHS
- Adhere to all Risk Management Plans in line with organizational Risk Framework (COSO Model):
- Monitor execution of internal risk audits associated with allocated and address gaps and provide execution of mitigation strategies.
- Evaluate all business plans against the Sales guidelines, policies, and SOP’s.
- Resolve audit findings, when applicable and
- Communicate with external and internal stakeholders, in order to ensure optimal delivery of Sales objectives.
- Create and maintain cross functional communication with other
- Advance Company’s interest in all negotiations with external Stakeholders to maximise revenue generation.
- Develop and implement compelling and innovative client
- Adhere to all Performance Management System in accordance with organizational policy and procedures.
- Effective briefing and communication with departmental staff and other segments in the sales division.
- Complete individual Personal Development Plans (PDP).
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Digital Marketing, Marketing Management, Communication or related qualification.
- 6 years’ Sales experience in Media Environment
- 3 years’ trackable sales experience in digital marketing within the broadcasting or marketing/advertising industry.
- Able to clearly define and articulate what is: Programmatic Advertising, Google Ad Action, Ads Relevance, A good landing page, a boosted post.
- Experience in advertising on the following channels, Google search, Google Display, YouTube, Google Apps, Facebook, Instagram etc.
- Deep understanding of digital marketing and digital
- Proven experience delivering effective and innovative digital
- Proven experience delivering a variety of digital assets, including rich media online ads, micro sites, and social media applications.
- Experience managing successful social media campaigns, and a solid understanding of social marketing.
- Solid understanding of web metrics, digital analytics, with the ability to generate, analyze and interpret data.
- Must be able to work under constant deadline pressure and manage multiple projects across multiple platforms.
- Strong management skills, excellent oral and written communication
- Experience delivering digital campaigns
- Proficient with AdWords and SEO