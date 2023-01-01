SABC VACANCY | PRODUCT MANAGER – DIGITAL

MAIN PURPOSE

To develop, manage and execute revenue generating digital strategies by coordinating digital activities across all SABC digital platforms / assets with the goal of generating revenue. Efficiently and creatively handle campaigns for various online marketing tools٫ including websites٫ streaming, OTT, podcasts, and blogs٫, – monetize all SABC digital assets.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Develop, manage, and design layouts of communications such as presentations to drive digital revenue growth across all SABC digital platforms

Planning, development and execution of digital sponsorship programs and campaigns, including online advertising, web site revenue strategy, social media, streaming, podcasts

Leading ongoing management of digital touch

Developing and managing of digital sales proposals, day-to-day production, as well as campaign budgets and schedules.

Monitor site analytics, metrics, and campaign

In depth knowledge of SEO, AdWords, and other relevant

Developing and coordinating multimedia

Actively lead and manage in digital planning processes; of particular importance is the responsibility for the development of an innovative digital sales approach that is consistent with SABC brand’s/product’s unique market positioning, competitive environment, and consumer offering.

Conduct reviews to establish traction and performance of digital assets across SABC digital platforms.

Contribute to the growth and development of digital platforms by inputting into both marketing and programming strategies.

Continuously provide sales and trade marketing strategies, assistance, and digital training to enable Account Executives to achieve platform targets on digital.

Ensure that brand/s solutions are specific, relevant, and targeted at various sales

Present to clients and agencies to promote SABC Digital

Practice cost containment

Ensure consistent achievement of digital revenue targets and market share growth

Ensure sustainable and profitable

Identify and develop bespoke/ non-standard digital offerings

Identify and develop new or lapsed client packages specific to

Develop long term and short-term digital sponsorships packages

Defend and grow brand/s digital opportunities

Drive optimal sell out of inventory against revenue target

Ensure collaboration with other Departments to optimize sales objectives

Contribute effectively in the marketing and pricing guide strategy in conjunction with revenue management.

Ensure effective marketing of Brand/s to maintain credibility and

Ensure optimal utilization of research data to support decision

Review and Report on the overall performance of digital assets in line with objectives and targets

Inculcate high performance culture and always commit to excellent standards and

Manage and assist in the trade marketing activities that are consistent with the stations’/platforms general business and marketing approach.

Monitor, report on the operational risks and

Ensure good governance and compliance with SABC policies and

Contribute to the management of Sales risks to protect organisational integrity, create value, prevent financial loss and ensure compliance with applicable policies and

Monitor compliance in line with OHS

Adhere to all Risk Management Plans in line with organizational Risk Framework (COSO Model):

Monitor execution of internal risk audits associated with allocated and address gaps and provide execution of mitigation strategies.

Evaluate all business plans against the Sales guidelines, policies, and SOP’s.

Resolve audit findings, when applicable and

Communicate with external and internal stakeholders, in order to ensure optimal delivery of Sales objectives.

Create and maintain cross functional communication with other

Advance Company’s interest in all negotiations with external Stakeholders to maximise revenue generation.

Develop and implement compelling and innovative client

Adhere to all Performance Management System in accordance with organizational policy and procedures.

Effective briefing and communication with departmental staff and other segments in the sales division.

Complete individual Personal Development Plans (PDP).

REQUIREMENTS