SABC VACANCY | PRODUCT MANAGER – DIGITAL

MAIN PURPOSE

 

To develop, manage and execute revenue generating digital strategies by coordinating digital activities across all SABC digital platforms / assets with the goal of generating revenue. Efficiently and creatively handle campaigns for various online marketing tools٫ including websites٫ streaming, OTT, podcasts, and blogs٫, – monetize all SABC digital assets.

 

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

 

  • Develop, manage, and design layouts of communications such as presentations to drive digital revenue growth across all SABC digital platforms
  • Planning, development and execution of digital sponsorship programs and campaigns, including online advertising, web site revenue strategy, social media, streaming, podcasts
  • Leading ongoing management of digital touch
  • Developing and managing of digital sales proposals, day-to-day production, as well as campaign budgets and schedules.
  • Monitor site analytics, metrics, and campaign
  • In depth knowledge of SEO, AdWords, and other relevant
  • Developing and coordinating multimedia
  • Actively lead and manage in digital planning processes; of particular importance is the responsibility for the development of an innovative digital sales approach that is consistent with SABC brand’s/product’s unique market positioning, competitive environment, and consumer offering.
  • Conduct reviews to establish traction and performance of digital assets across SABC digital platforms.
  • Contribute to the growth and development of digital platforms by inputting into both marketing and programming strategies.
  • Continuously provide sales and trade marketing strategies, assistance, and digital training to enable Account Executives to achieve platform targets on digital.
  • Ensure that brand/s solutions are specific, relevant, and targeted at various sales
  • Present to clients and agencies to promote SABC Digital
  • Practice cost containment

 

  • Ensure consistent achievement of digital revenue targets and market share growth
  • Ensure sustainable and profitable
  • Identify and develop bespoke/ non-standard digital offerings
  • Identify and develop new or lapsed client packages specific to
  • Develop long term and short-term digital sponsorships packages
  • Defend and grow brand/s digital opportunities
  • Drive optimal sell out of inventory against revenue target
  • Ensure collaboration with other Departments to optimize sales objectives
  • Contribute effectively in the marketing and pricing guide strategy in conjunction with revenue management.
  • Ensure effective marketing of Brand/s to maintain credibility and
  • Ensure optimal utilization of research data to support decision
  • Review and Report on the overall performance of digital assets in line with objectives and targets
  • Inculcate high performance culture and always commit to excellent standards and
  • Manage and assist in the trade marketing activities that are consistent with the stations’/platforms general business and marketing approach.
  • Monitor, report on the operational risks and
  • Ensure good governance and compliance with SABC policies and
  • Contribute to the management of Sales risks to protect organisational integrity, create value, prevent financial loss and ensure compliance with applicable policies and
  • Monitor compliance in line with OHS
  • Adhere to all Risk Management Plans in line with organizational Risk Framework (COSO Model):
  • Monitor execution of internal risk audits associated with allocated and address gaps and provide execution of mitigation strategies.
  • Evaluate all business plans against the Sales guidelines, policies, and SOP’s.
  • Resolve audit findings, when applicable and
  • Communicate with external and internal stakeholders, in order to ensure optimal delivery of Sales objectives.
  • Create and maintain cross functional communication with other
  • Advance Company’s interest in all negotiations with external Stakeholders to maximise revenue generation.
  • Develop and implement compelling and innovative client
  • Adhere to all Performance Management System in accordance with organizational policy and procedures.
  • Effective briefing and communication with departmental staff and other segments in the sales division.
  • Complete individual Personal Development Plans (PDP).

 

REQUIREMENTS

 

  • Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Digital Marketing, Marketing Management, Communication or related qualification.
  • 6 years’ Sales experience in Media Environment
  • 3 years’ trackable sales experience in digital marketing within the broadcasting or marketing/advertising industry.
  • Able to clearly define and articulate what is: Programmatic Advertising, Google Ad Action, Ads Relevance, A good landing page, a boosted post.
  • Experience in advertising on the following channels, Google search, Google Display, YouTube, Google Apps, Facebook, Instagram etc.
  • Deep understanding of digital marketing and digital
  • Proven experience delivering effective and innovative digital
  • Proven experience delivering a variety of digital assets, including rich media online ads, micro sites, and social media applications.
  • Experience managing successful social media campaigns, and a solid understanding of social marketing.
  • Solid understanding of web metrics, digital analytics, with the ability to generate, analyze and interpret data.
  • Must be able to work under constant deadline pressure and manage multiple projects across multiple platforms.
  • Strong management skills, excellent oral and written communication
  • Experience delivering digital campaigns
  • Proficient with AdWords and SEO

 

 

 