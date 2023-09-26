SABC VACANCY | BRAND SPECIALIST

Main Purpose : To ensure that the Business Unit’s brand remain recognisable, up to date and exciting to all internal and external stakeholders and to make sure that all brand campaigns are executed in line with the Business Unit marketing strategy for maximum returns on revenue and audiences.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGY

Assist the Marketing Manager to develop and implement a marketing strategy for the station or business unit.

Plan campaigns, launch, and maintain a sustainable brand marketing programme by identifying and analysing audience segments, key areas and opportunities thereof.

Keeping abreast of all content plans from channel suppliers and station teams, in order to collate programming highlights for marketing purposes.

Continuous monitoring of competitor activity to ensure station Marketing strategy adapts to changing business environment.

BUSINESS OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Assist Marketing Manager with development and implementation of product marketing plans, focusing on Through-the-Line aspect of campaign roll-out.

Liaise with On-Air teams and Digital specialists, as well as external agencies, to create briefs, conceptualize and implement different phases of station projects/campaigns.

Leverage relevant content to create engagement opportunities with the consumers to drive Product Uptake and grow digital communities.

Oversee activations and campaigns: continued tracking of actual spend against budget and informing managers timeously of potential over-spend and risks.

Presentation of post campaign reports and budget reconciliations to management on all brand activities.

Provide constant feedback, reports and presentations of all marketing campaigns.

Source and analyse digital statistics for specific campaigns, for client and stakeholder feedback purposes.

Execution of marketing plans, promotions and additional activities in coordination

Assisting with the analyses of marketing data, including campaign results, conversion rates, and online traffic in order to improve future marketing strategies and campaigns.

Develop PR, Communcation and branding plans for all station/brand activations in line with station’s events calendar and strategy.

GOVERNANCE RISK AND COMPLIANCE

Monitor and report on the operational risk and compliance matters.

Implement internal control measures to ensure good governance – ensure all events are insured with internal Insurance department.

Ensure contracts and/or trade exchange documentation are completed and signed ahead of any event or campaign starting.

Manage financial risks to protect organisational integrity, create value, prevent financial loss and ensure compliance with applicable policies and legislations.

STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT

Liaise and sustain rapport with all media players.

Interact with station service providers and ensure alignment to specific marketing strategy.

Manage, maintain and expand customer relationships, exploiting specific needs and anticipating new opportunities.

Champion the business partner relationship constantly seeking out ways of adding further value to the business through collaboration, coaching, education and appreciation of the business priorities.

Creating value in each customer interaction and focusing on the total customer experience.

Customer queries/ complaints resolved in accordance with service standards and SLA’s.

LEADERSHIP AND PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

Effective briefing and communication with departmental and other station staff for successful execution of projects.

Individual coaching, counseling and mentoring conducted on an ongoing basis to meet performance needs.

Effective and efficient utilization of team members in accordance with production requirements to ensure delivery.

INHERENT/MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

3 Year IMM diploma or equivalent marketing qualification (NQF6/7)

Digital Marketing Qualification will be an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE

3-5 years’ experience of the major marketing disciplines required: brand planning, digital marketing, advertising, media planning etc.

KNOWLEDGE

Online campaign management

Multi-platform campaign management

Media planning and advertising principles

PFMA principles

Supply chain processes

Events planning and execution

Social Media engagement

Budget planning and management

Marketing Management

Planning and Organising of resources and information

Report writing and record keeping

Project Management

To apply , kindly send your applications to xabam@sabc.co.za .