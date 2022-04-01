SABC NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS DIVISION VACANCIES

Independent Contractors (IC)/ Freelancer Roles Openings:

The News and Current Affairs division of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) requires the services of Radio/ TV and Technical Operations/Studio Facilities/Support independent contractors / freelancers across the country from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

Applicants must clearly indicate for which freelance role/s and programme they are applying. For example:

Producer / Presenter and Bulletin Writer / Reader, Gauteng newsroom, Pretoria, Ikwekwezi FM (IsiNdebele) Current Affairs

Producer, Gauteng – The Agenda, TV Current Affairs

Video Editor, Gauteng, Studio Facilities



Applicants’ updated CVs – of not more than three (3) pages – must clearly reflect:

Full personal and contact details.

Academic qualifications.

Employment history to date, including, roles, companies, Radio / TV programmes done, and years of service in each role etc.; and

At least two references.

Applicants must send their CVs to the correct specified email address/es for each role being applied for.

Closing date for all roles: Tuesday, 15 February 2022