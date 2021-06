RFQ/VE/2021/01:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO RENT OUT A DEVELOPED APP FOR SABC SPORT AS ONCE OFF PROJECT

RFQ NUMBER: RFQ/VE/2021/01

TENDER ISSUE DATE 18 JUNE 2021

BRIEFING SESSION NOT APPLICABLE

RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO RENT OUT A DEVELOPED APP FOR SABC SPORT AS ONCE OFF PROJECT.

CLOSING DATE & TIME 25 JUNE 2021 AT 12H00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Blessed Katiyo via email: katiyobt@sabc.co.za