RFQ/TV/2021/5:PROVISION OF REPOSITIONING MEDIA FOR SABC 3, APRIL / MAY 2021 BRAND POSITIONING

Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Mandla Sikhonde via email: Thagelm@sabc.co.za