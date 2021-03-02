RFQ/TV/2021/33:PROVISION OF SABC TELEVISION NETWORK THEMATIC CONCEPTUAL PROMOS

RFQ RFQ/TV/2021/33 RFQ ISSUE `DATE 02 March 2021 RFQ DESCRIPTION PROVISION OF SABC TELEVISION NETWORK THEMATIC CONCEPTUAL PROMOS CLOSING DATE & TIME 12 March 2021 AT 12HOO

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED

For queries, please contact Livhuwani Ramushweu on email ramushweuls@sabc.co.za

The SABC requests your quotation on the services listed above. Please furnish us with all the information as requested and return your quotation on the date and time stipulated above. Late and incomplete submissions will invalidate the quote submitted.