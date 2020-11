RFQ/RBF/2020/89:PROVISION OF PABX MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT TO SABC POLOKWANE FOR A PERIOD OF ONE (1) YEAR

RFQ RFQ/RBF/2020/89 RFQ ISSUE DATE 17 November 2020 CLOSING DATE & TIME 26 November 2020 @ 12H00 PM Quotations must be submitted electronically to tenderqueries@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of the RFQ

For queries, please contact Azwinaki Munyai at Tel +2715 290 0271 munyaia@sabc.co.za. Attachments RFQ 2 File size: 349 KB Downloads: 10