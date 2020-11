RFQ/RBF/2020/84:APPOINTMENT OF AN ARCHITECT FOR THE UPGRADE OF UKHOZI FM AND LOTUS FM STUDIOS

RFQ RFQ/RBF/2020/84 RFQ ISSUE DATE 25 November 2020

COMPULSORY BRIEFING SESSION 02 DECEMBER 2020 @ 11H00 IN DURBAN 100 KE MASINGA ROAD (SABC FOYER) RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF AN ARCHITECT FOR THE UPGRADE OF UKHOZI FM AND LOTUS FM STUDIOS CLOSING DATE 09 December 2020 @ 12H00 & TIME

Proposals need to be submitted to tenderenquiries@sabc.co.za Submissions must be delivered to: on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

For queries, please contact Mandla Sikhonde via email: sikhondemt@sabc.co.za or Nonjabulo Silangwe

via email : silangweng@sabc.co.za