RFQ/LOG/2021/9:APOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER SUPPLY AND INSTALL FLOORING FOR THE TUNNEL BETWEEN THE RADIO PARK BUILDING AND TV CENTRE AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK

03 February 2021

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION (RFQ)

RFQ RFQ/LOG/2021/9 RFQ ISSUE `DATE 03 FEBRUARY 2021 BRIEFING SESSION NOT APPLICABLE RFQ DESCRIPTION APOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER SUPPLY AND INSTALL FLOORING FOR THE TUNNEL BETWEEN THE RADIO PARK BUILDING AND TV CENTRE AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK CLOSING DATE & TIME 12 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12H00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 3GB. The Tenderer shall provide a valid certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Porcia Ntozini via email: ntozinilp@sabc.co.za