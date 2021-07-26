RFQ/LOG/2021/87: DELIVERY AND SUPPLY OF CANTEEN EQUIPMENT AT THE SABC IN AUCKLANDPARK

RFQ/LOG/2021/87

RFQ ISSUE DATE 26 July 2021

RFQ DESCRIPTION DELIVERY AND SUPPLY OF CANTEEN EQUIPMENT AT THE SABC IN AUCKLANDPARK.

RFQ BRIEFING SESSION DATE n/a

CLOSING DATE & TIME 06 August 2021 AT 12H00

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

MANDATORY REQUIREMENT

OEM Letter from the Manufacturer which indicates that the supplier is authorized to deliver and support canteen equipment

Submit proof CSD registration report (Bidder must be registered with CSD to do business with the SABC)