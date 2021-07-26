RFQ/LOG/2021/87: DELIVERY AND SUPPLY OF CANTEEN EQUIPMENT AT THE SABC IN AUCKLANDPARK

RFQ/LOG/2021/87

RFQ ISSUE DATE 26 July 2021

RFQ DESCRIPTION DELIVERY AND SUPPLY OF CANTEEN EQUIPMENT AT THE SABC IN AUCKLANDPARK.

RFQ BRIEFING SESSION DATE n/a

CLOSING DATE & TIME 06 August 2021 AT 12H00

 

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za  on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

 

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

 

MANDATORY REQUIREMENT

  • OEM Letter from the Manufacturer which indicates that the supplier is authorized to deliver and support canteen equipment
  • Submit proof CSD registration report (Bidder must be registered with CSD to do business with the SABC)

     

