RFQ/LOG/2021/86: APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER TO REPLACE EXISTING FLOORING FOR THE TUNNEL BETWEEN THE RADIO PARK BUILDING AND TV CENTRE AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK.

RFQ ISSUE: `DATE 26 JULY 2021

BRIEFING SESSION : 30 JULY 2021 AT 11:00,

SABC RADIO PARK BUILDING ENTRANCE 2, RADIO PARK RECEPTION

RFQ DESCRIPTION: APOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER TO REPLACE EXISTING

FLOORING FOR THE TUNNEL BETWEEN THE RADIO PARK BUILDING AND TV CENTRE AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK.

CLOSING DATE & TIME 06 AUGUST 2021 AT 12H00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing

date of this RFQ.

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 4GB. The Tenderer shall provide a valid

certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Porcia Ntozini via email: ntozinilp@sabc.co.za.

MANDATORY DOCUMENTS FOR ALL SOUTH AFRICAN PARTNERS

➢ CSD report (Bidder must be registered with CSD in order to do business with the

SABC )

➢ Active registration and valid minimum grading with the Construction Industry

Development Board (CIDB) of 4GB or higher.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ALL SOUTH AFRICAN PARTNERS

➢ Original Tax Clearance (verification will be done with SARS)

➢ Valid TV License (Company’s and all Directors)

➢ Original Valid Original BBBEE Certificate (from SANAS accredited Verification Agency) or

from the Auditors approved by the Independent Regulatory Body of Auditors(IRBA)

NOTE: Verification agencies and auditors who are accredited by the IRBA

(Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors) are no longer the ‘Approved Regulatory

Bodies’ for B-BBEE verification and therefore IRBA Auditors are NOT allowed to issue

B-BBEE certificates after 30 September 2016.

Companies who have engaged their IRBA verification agency prior to 30 September

will be able to receive their BEE Certificate after 30 September, but only until 31

December 2016.

➢ For Exempted Micro Entrepreneurs (EME’s), as per CODE 000 statement 000 (Framework

for measuring BBBEE) sufficient evidence of qualification as an EME is an Auditor’s

certificate issued by an accounting officer or verification agency. An EME is any enterprise

with an Annual Total Revenue of R5million or less.

➢ Certified ID Copies of all directors/ Shareholders Certificate

➢ Company registration documents