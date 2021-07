RFQ/LOG/2021/81:APOINTMENT OF A COMPETENT SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE MAINTENANCE, SERVICE AND PARTS SUPPLY FOR TRANSFORMERS & HIGH TENSTION SWITCHGEARS AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK CAMPUS

RFQ/LOG/2021/81 RFQ ISSUE DATE 08 JULY 2021COMPULSURY BRIEFING SESSION AND SITE WALK 15 JULY 2021 AT 11:00, SABC RADIO PARK BUILDING ENTRANCE 2, RADIO PARK RECEPTIONRFQ DESCRIPTION APOINTMENT OF A COMPETENT SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE MAINTENANCE, SERVICE AND PARTS SUPPLY FOR TRANSFORMERS & HIGH TENSTION SWITCHGEARS AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK CAMPUS CLOSING DATE & TIME 23 JULY 2021 AT 12H00 Attachments RFQ LOGISTICS MAINTENANCE SERVICES TRANSFORMERS AND SWITCHGEAR File size: 325 KB Downloads: 36