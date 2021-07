RFQ/LOG/2021/77:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PROVISION OF EMERGENCY HAZARDOUS RESPONSE & ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES ON AN AS AND WHEN REQURED BASIS FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

RFQ/LOG/2021/77: RFQ ISSUE `DATE 12 JULY 2021 RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PROVISION OF EMERGENCY HAZARDOUS RESPONSE & ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES ON AN AS AND WHEN REQURED BASIS FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS CLOSING DATE & TIME 27 JULY 2021 AT 12H00 Attachments RFQ LOGISTICS HAZARDOUS RESPONSE 77_ File size: 226 KB Downloads: 8