RFQ/LOG/2021/75:SABC AUCKLAND PARK FUTURE CAMPUS WORKSPACE REQUIREMENT ASSESSMENT

RFQ NUMBER RFQ/LOG/2021/75 RFQ ISSUE DATE 29 JUNE 2021 BRIEFING SESSION DATE & TIME NON-COMPULSORY 1 JULY 2021 @ 10:00am LINK FOR BRIEFING SESSION Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting Learn More | Meeting options RFQ DESCRIPTION SABC AUCKLAND PARK FUTURE CAMPUS WORKSPACE REQUIREMENT ASSESSMENT CLOSING DATE & TIME 6 JULY 2021 @ 12:00pm

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Tshepo Makgato on this email address MakgatoTV@sabc.co.za