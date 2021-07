RFQ/LOG/2021/74:APPOINTMENT OF A COMPETENT SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE SERVICING AND MAINTENANCE OF ESCALATORS IN SABC AUCKLAND PARK CAMPUS

RFQ RFQ/LOG/2021/74 RFQ ISSUE `DATE 07 JULY 2021 RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF A COMPETENT SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE SERVICING AND MAINTENANCE OF ESCALATORS IN SABC AUCKLAND PARK CAMPUS CLOSING DATE & TIME 23 JULY 2021 AT 12H00 Attachments RFQ LOGISTICS ESCALATORS File size: 237 KB Downloads: 7