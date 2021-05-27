RFQ/LOG/2021/37:REPLACEMENT OF SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS ON ALL FOUR (4) SEWER PITS FOR SABC IN RADIO PARK & TVOB – AUCKLAND PARK CAMPUS

RFQ NUMBER: RFQ/LOG/2021/37

TENDER ISSUE DATE 27 MAY 2021

BRIEFING SESSION (NON – COMPULSORY) 03 JUNE 2021 AT 10HOO VIA MICROSOFT TEAM RFQ

DESCRIPTION REPLACEMENT OF SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS ON ALL FOUR (4) SEWER PITS FOR SABC IN RADIO PARK & TVOB – AUCKLAND PARK CAMPUS CLOSING DATE & TIME 11 JUNE 2021 @ 12:00

Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 3ME. The Tenderer shall provide a valid certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Porcia Ntozini via email: NtoziniLP@sabc.co.za