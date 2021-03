RFQ/LOG/2021/20:PROVISION OF WATER TREATMENT SERVICES FOR KWAZULU NATAL SABC PROVINCIAL OFFICE FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

RFQ NUMBER: RFQ/LOG/2021/20

RFQ ISSUE DATE 09 MARCH 2021

NON COMPULSORY SITE MEETING 16 MARCH 2021@ 11H00 100 KE MASINGA ROAD (SABC FOYER)

DURBAN RFQ DESCRIPTION PROVISION OF WATER TREATMENT SERVICES FOR KWAZULU NATAL SABC PROVINCIAL OFFICE FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS CLOSING DATE & TIME 19 MARCH 2021 @ 12H00

Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact: Nonjabulo Silangwe via email: SilangweN@sabc.co.za